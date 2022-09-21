Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.18. 531,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

