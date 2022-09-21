Monterey Private Wealth Inc. Buys 872 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,971. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.81. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.16 and a 52 week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

