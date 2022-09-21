Monolith Market Capitalization Achieves $2.38 Million (TKN)

Monolith (TKN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $4,944.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005267 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,993.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00061479 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007431 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010719 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005266 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00065228 BTC.

Monolith Coin Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 34,559,551 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monolith Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

