MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.35–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.16 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MDB traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.11. 22,471 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,189,103. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.63 and its 200-day moving average is $316.91. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.50 and a beta of 0.95.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 52.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $386.83.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,152.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $3,691,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,323,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,004,789.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,925,825. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,332,000 after purchasing an additional 121,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in MongoDB by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after buying an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in MongoDB by 23.2% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,626,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,438,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

