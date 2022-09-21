Monero Classic (XMC) Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $18,309.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00018571 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000397 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000198 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 76.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (CRYPTO:XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

