Moeda Loyalty Points Price Down 7.1% This Week (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $970,434.30 and $29,029.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0494 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005439 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,391.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00062274 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007285 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011070 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005440 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00064188 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

