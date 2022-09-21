Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Market Cap Tops $966,192.96

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be bought for about $0.0492 or 0.00000260 BTC on exchanges. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $966,192.96 and $32,237.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

MDA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube “

