MobiFi (MoFi) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Major Exchanges

MobiFi (MoFi) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. One MobiFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. MobiFi has a total market capitalization of $63,638.53 and $49,387.00 worth of MobiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MobiFi has traded 56.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MobiFi

MobiFi was first traded on April 6th, 2021. MobiFi’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,932,696 coins. MobiFi’s official Twitter account is @mobi_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobiFi’s official website is mobifi.io.

Buying and Selling MobiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “MobiFi is a financial orchestrator for Mobility as a Service (MaaS). It provides a transparent platform with a tokenized payment system to connect mobility service providers and users. Its DeFi bridge makes it possible to turn unused credit into a yield engine.The MoFi token uses Ethereum’s ERC20 standard, and it is the primary utility token to be used in exchange for SMiles, i.e., mobility services. When a user exchanges a MoFi token for SMiles, the MoFi will be burned. In this way, the MoFi token is deflationary, and over time, the total volume will be reduced. This mechanism of limited supply and ever reducing volume is intended to increase the value of the MoFi token.”

