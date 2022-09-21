MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 15th total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on MINISO Group from $12.20 to $11.90 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

MINISO Group Price Performance

MINISO Group stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.01. 2,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,613. MINISO Group has a 52-week low of $5.07 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of -1.17.

MINISO Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MINISO Group

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MINISO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47,511 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,928,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,038,000 after acquiring an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 154.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Featured Articles

