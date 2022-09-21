Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance

NERV opened at $8.55 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.92.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.21. Research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.