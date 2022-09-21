MinePlex One Day Volume Hits $5.57 Million (PLEX)

MinePlex (PLEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last week, MinePlex has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MinePlex has a total market cap of $93.91 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00125907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005263 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00873359 BTC.

MinePlex Coin Profile

MinePlex uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 20th, 2020. MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,743,952 coins. MinePlex’s official message board is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio.

Buying and Selling MinePlex

According to CryptoCompare, “MinePlex is a CrossFi project designed to combine the stability and liquidity of traditional financial instruments with the security and transparency of blockchain technology. Liquid token with limited issue. The PLEX token is issued for every new block, i.e. once a minute. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinePlex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MinePlex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MinePlex using one of the exchanges listed above.

