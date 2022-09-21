Minds (MINDS) Price Down 29.5% This Week

Minds (MINDS) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. Minds has a total market cap of $955,809.88 and approximately $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minds coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Minds has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Minds Profile

Minds launched on August 1st, 2018. Minds’ total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,313,538 coins. Minds’ official website is minds.com/token. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach.The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions”

