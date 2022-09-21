Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $723.63

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 723.63 ($8.74) and traded as low as GBX 685 ($8.28). Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 685 ($8.28), with a volume of 99,433 shares changing hands.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £455.38 million and a PE ratio of 524.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 723.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 740.39.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.50. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 4.85%.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Company Profile

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

