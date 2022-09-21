Michael James White Sells 4,500,000 Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) Director Michael James White sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,239,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,148,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 0.9 %

FWRG traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. The company had a trading volume of 294,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,610. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $25.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $888.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.66.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 0.75%. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWRG. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FWRG shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.68.

First Watch Restaurant Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.