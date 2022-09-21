Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $5.22 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Marathon Oil makes up about 4.4% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,084,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.82. 53,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,563,992. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Several research firms have commented on MRO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

