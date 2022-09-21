Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Short Interest Update

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 489,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.23.

Get Methanex alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Methanex by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 32.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 0.3% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 715,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $21,752,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 207,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Performance

Methanex stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. Methanex has a 1-year low of $31.99 and a 1-year high of $56.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Methanex had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 10.85%.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.