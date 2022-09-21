Meter Governance (MTRG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.69 Million

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $57.69 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can currently be purchased for $3.49 or 0.00018448 BTC on major exchanges.

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,537,891 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

