Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Lifted by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on META. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.29 and a 52-week high of $360.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.11. The firm has a market cap of $392.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total value of $55,140.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,461,259 in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.