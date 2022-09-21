Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 62,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $233.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

META stock opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.03 and its 200-day moving average is $171.11. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.29 and a 1 year high of $360.04.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,924.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.23, for a total transaction of $55,140.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock worth $8,461,259 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

