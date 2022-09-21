Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,598 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.0% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,050,797 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,019,697,000 after buying an additional 2,281,759 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,595,113,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,644,618 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,616,517,000 after acquiring an additional 301,424 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $1.96 on Wednesday, hitting $144.13. 261,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,019,490. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.11. The company has a market capitalization of $387.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.29 and a 52-week high of $360.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,461,259 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.