Mesefa (SEFA) Price Reaches $0.0090 on Top Exchanges

Mesefa (SEFA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. One Mesefa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mesefa has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Mesefa has a total market cap of $3,876.40 and $1.00 worth of Mesefa was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00126819 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005221 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00865963 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Mesefa Coin Profile
Mesefa’s total supply is 963,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,655 coins. Mesefa’s official Twitter account is @Mesefa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mesefa’s official website is mesefa.com.
Mesefa Coin Trading
