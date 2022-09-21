Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MACK stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The company has a market capitalization of $53.51 million, a PE ratio of -33.25 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 15,233 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 276.2% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 296,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 217,717 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Western Standard LLC grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,269,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after buying an additional 97,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 578,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 40,729 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

