Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is HBW Advisory Services LLC’s 6th Largest Position

HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 112.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,498 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.7% of HBW Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28,533.8% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after buying an additional 74,188 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 415,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,909,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 191,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, ERN LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.76. The firm has a market cap of $217.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

