MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,388.18.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. New Street Research started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.9 %

MELI stock opened at $905.69 on Friday. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,913.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $882.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $897.69.

Institutional Trading of MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

