Memecoin (MEM) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

Memecoin (MEM) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One Memecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Memecoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. Memecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $16,123.00 worth of Memecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Memecoin Coin Profile

Memecoin was first traded on June 10th, 2021. Memecoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,917,897 coins. The Reddit community for Memecoin is https://reddit.com/r/MemeExplorers and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Memecoin is meme.com. Memecoin’s official Twitter account is @MemeExplorers and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Memecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Memetic assets are financial instruments in the form of ERC-20 smart contracts known as “mTokens” representing any particular meme. These mTokens are purchased, swapped and traded on the platforms Meme Markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Memecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

