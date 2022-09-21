MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

MEIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

MEIP opened at $0.44 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 110.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

