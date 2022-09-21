MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2022

Shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.67.

MEIP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

MEIP opened at $0.44 on Friday. MEI Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $58.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIPGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 80.49% and a negative return on equity of 110.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,796 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 60,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.