Medtronic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 11,283 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 44% compared to the typical volume of 7,836 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.52.

Medtronic Price Performance

Medtronic stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.77. 171,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,560,387. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $115.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

