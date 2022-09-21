Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) rose 14.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 121,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 367% from the average daily volume of 26,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.05.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 327.43, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.75 million and a P/E ratio of 7.31.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$25.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$21.69 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, and allergy. The company's primary products are Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with Hemophilia B; and Rupall, a prescription allergy medication.

