Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 300 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,565,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,171,334,000 after buying an additional 185,683 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,343,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,004,568,000 after purchasing an additional 222,549 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,362,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after purchasing an additional 553,659 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,443,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,698,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,688 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $3,584,468.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares in the company, valued at $9,990,780.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,336. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.64. The stock had a trading volume of 25,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,728. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.55 and a 12 month high of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.41.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

