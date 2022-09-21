Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 254 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,744 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.0% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,982 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 320,814 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $45,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,217 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.82. 94,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,913,040. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $101.21 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,322.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

