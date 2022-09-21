Mechanics Bank Trust Department Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 208,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 11,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 456,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,065,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,515,391. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

