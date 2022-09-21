Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $2.29 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.75.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $275.70. The company had a trading volume of 30,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,764. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $200.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

