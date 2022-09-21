Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.27 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,663 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC traded up $12.54 on Wednesday, reaching $506.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,131. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $497.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $475.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $464.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $487.75.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

