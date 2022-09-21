Mechanics Bank Trust Department Boosts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 2,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,890 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $224.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

LOW stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,357. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.05. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.