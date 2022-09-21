Mechanics Bank Trust Department Acquires 44,875 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,875 shares during the quarter. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 509,091 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,964,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,717,000 after purchasing an additional 387,818 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 424,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 347,486 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 442,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,200,000 after buying an additional 183,009 shares during the period. Finally, Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,827,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GTO traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $46.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,757. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $49.62. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $57.52.

