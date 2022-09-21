McCoy Global (TSE:MCB) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.03

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.03 and traded as low as C$0.94. McCoy Global shares last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 17,450 shares.

McCoy Global Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$27.28 million and a PE ratio of 6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.03.

McCoy Global (TSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.86 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCoy Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. It designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

