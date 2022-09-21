MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Up 6.6%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) shares rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.70. Approximately 13,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 574,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.

A number of research firms have commented on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

