MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Shares Up 6.6%

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) shares rose 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.70. Approximately 13,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 574,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.44.
A number of research firms have commented on MXL. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.
The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
