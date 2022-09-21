Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.2 %

Mastercard stock opened at $313.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $302.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

