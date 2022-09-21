Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.56-$0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $45.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have commented on MRVL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.21.

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,020 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 24.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

