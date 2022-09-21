Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lowered its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MLM traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.28. 11,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,627. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.32. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MLM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

