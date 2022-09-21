Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) were up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.49. Approximately 28,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,250,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.24.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.
The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average is $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.75 and a quick ratio of 6.21.
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
