Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) is Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,432,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,979 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for 5.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Manulife Financial worth $94,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 131.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,350,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,211 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 68,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,076,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,328,000 after purchasing an additional 508,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFC traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.74. 3,113,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,088,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.16. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $22.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MFC. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.