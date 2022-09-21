MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading Down 4.5%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.81 and last traded at $30.81. Approximately 496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 384,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMYT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Macquarie started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -115.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMYT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth $360,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.