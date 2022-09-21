Maisons du Monde (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) Trading Down 61.5%

Maisons du Monde S.A. (OTCMKTS:MDOUF – Get Rating) dropped 61.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.12 and last traded at $9.12. Approximately 5,546 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 389% from the average daily volume of 1,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.68.

MDOUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Maisons du Monde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup cut shares of Maisons du Monde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Maisons du Monde from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Maisons du Monde from €21.00 ($21.43) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58.

Maisons du Monde SA, through its subsidiaries, creates and distributes home decoration items and furniture in France and internationally. The company's decorative products include bed linen products, carpets, candles, pillows and cushions, clocks, tableware, lamps, kitchen utensils, mirrors and frames, vases, storage units, curtains and net curtains, and bath products.

