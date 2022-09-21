Magna International (TSE:MG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $77.42

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$77.42 and traded as low as C$72.28. Magna International shares last traded at C$74.55, with a volume of 594,146 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.55.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$77.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.35. The company has a market cap of C$20.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Magna International ( TSE:MG Get Rating ) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.16 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.11 billion. Equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 9.3592166 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

