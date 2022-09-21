Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.12% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.
MGA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 56,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,578. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. Magna International has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.
