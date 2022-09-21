Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $81.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its target price decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magna International from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Magna International from $115.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International Trading Up 0.1 %

MGA traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.32. 56,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,578. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.47. Magna International has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Magna International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Magna International by 616.7% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Magna International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Magna International by 1,609.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Magna International by 484.3% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Magna International in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.