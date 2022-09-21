LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.45.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

