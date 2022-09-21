Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.45-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $491.75 million.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.88. 6,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,450. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $72.63 and a 12-month high of $108.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LITE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,286,473.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after acquiring an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lumentum by 35.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after acquiring an additional 209,728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Lumentum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,322,000 after acquiring an additional 71,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lumentum by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after acquiring an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 38.4% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 134,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after acquiring an additional 37,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

