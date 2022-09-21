LPKF Laser & Electronics (OTCMKTS:LPKFF) Stock Price Down 6.7%

LPKF Laser & Electronics AG (OTCMKTS:LPKFF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.
LPKF Laser & Electronics Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.39.
About LPKF Laser & Electronics
LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures laser-based solutions for the technology industry in Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of North America, China, Malaysia, Vietnam, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Development, Electronics, Welding, and Solar.
