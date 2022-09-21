Loser Coin 24 Hour Volume Hits $605,058.00 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $605,058.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00125806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00861567 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins. Loser Coin’s official website is losercoin.org. Loser Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Losercoin (ticker symbol: $LOWB) describes itself as a project initiated by two poor guys from China, one is a father of two kids from a village, the other one is a coder living a miserable life by working 60 hours a week.Two founders first heard about Bitcoin in 2017 and had lost a ton of money by trading cryptocurrencies. They started this project as an open journey and were fully prepared to lose everything.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

